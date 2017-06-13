In Mexico: A sauce made from flying ants

In Mexico: A sauce made from flying ants

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

"It's like it is literally raining ants. They fall from the sky, and you can sweep them up into big piles and then toast them on the comal [a flat griddle]."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... 21 hr pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC