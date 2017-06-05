IBWC has several projects in place to avoid river flooding
Following Hurricane Beulah, runoff from the storm overwhelmed several flood control projects resulting in some of the worst flooding in the Valley's history. Since then standards have been raised, but the system has since never been tested to the flood levels seen 1967.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|8 hr
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Sun
|duh
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|May 29
|R12 Freon
|3
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC