'I felt imprisoned': What neighbourho...

'I felt imprisoned': What neighbourhood watch means in Mexico City's red-light district

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Letty Cruz walks with a bundle of roses to her outreach organization's small office in the La Merced neighbourhood of Mexico City on May 10, Mexico's Mother's Day. Cruz and her colleagues normally circulate through the neighbourhood distributing condoms to sex workers but on that day, they gave out roses instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC