'I felt imprisoned': What neighbourhood watch means in Mexico City's red-light district
Letty Cruz walks with a bundle of roses to her outreach organization's small office in the La Merced neighbourhood of Mexico City on May 10, Mexico's Mother's Day. Cruz and her colleagues normally circulate through the neighbourhood distributing condoms to sex workers but on that day, they gave out roses instead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC