Hyatt House Brand Debuts in Latin America With Opening of Hyatt House Mexico City/Santa Fe

Yesterday

Hyatt House Mexico City/Santa Fe features 119 guestrooms, ranging from spacious studios to one-bedroom Kitchen Suites with fully equipped kitchens opens today, marking the first opening of a Hyatt House hotel in Mexico and Latin America. With the new property, the Hyatt House brand enters the Latin American market with an innovative hospitality offering that beyond welcoming guests, looks to welcome neighbors.

