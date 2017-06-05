Hyatt House Brand Debuts in Latin America With Opening of Hyatt House Mexico City/Santa Fe
Hyatt House Mexico City/Santa Fe features 119 guestrooms, ranging from spacious studios to one-bedroom Kitchen Suites with fully equipped kitchens opens today, marking the first opening of a Hyatt House hotel in Mexico and Latin America. With the new property, the Hyatt House brand enters the Latin American market with an innovative hospitality offering that beyond welcoming guests, looks to welcome neighbors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC