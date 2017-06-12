How to Celebrate Day of the Dead in M...

How to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sunset Magazine

You can partake in amazing Dia de Los Muertos celebrations stateside, but there's nothing quite like experiencing the festive tradition in its homeland Though Halloween has its moment in Mexico, complete with ghoulish costumes and fun-size candy, the main event occupies the following two days, November 1 and 2, for D a de Los Muertos. The centuries-old festival combines indigenous rituals with the Catholic feast days of All Saints and All Souls, and makes light of the sadness that is so commonly associated with death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunset Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC