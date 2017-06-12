How to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico
You can partake in amazing Dia de Los Muertos celebrations stateside, but there's nothing quite like experiencing the festive tradition in its homeland Though Halloween has its moment in Mexico, complete with ghoulish costumes and fun-size candy, the main event occupies the following two days, November 1 and 2, for D a de Los Muertos. The centuries-old festival combines indigenous rituals with the Catholic feast days of All Saints and All Souls, and makes light of the sadness that is so commonly associated with death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunset Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC