How heroin moves from Mexico's drug cartels to U.S. street corners...

From the doorway of Room 8 at the Dayton Motor Hotel on North Keowee Street, the Ohio DEA officer spotted the trash can, which appeared to be covered in human feces. Gerardo Alfonso Vargas had traveled more than 2,000 miles to Dayton from Tijuana, Mexico, after ingesting 71 latex-covered heroin pellets worth as much as $100,000 or more.

