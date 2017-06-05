How heroin moves from Mexico's drug cartels to U.S. street corners...
From the doorway of Room 8 at the Dayton Motor Hotel on North Keowee Street, the Ohio DEA officer spotted the trash can, which appeared to be covered in human feces. Gerardo Alfonso Vargas had traveled more than 2,000 miles to Dayton from Tijuana, Mexico, after ingesting 71 latex-covered heroin pellets worth as much as $100,000 or more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC