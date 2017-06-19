Hosts sought to welcome visitors from Beniciaa s sister city, Tula, Mexico
BENICIA >> The Benicia-Tula Sister City Association is seeking hosts to welcome guests from its “sister city” in Mexico this summer. Host families share their way of life with the guests and in return are exposed to people from another part of the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Tue
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC