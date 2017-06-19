Hosts sought to welcome visitors from...

Hosts sought to welcome visitors from Beniciaa s sister city, Tula, Mexico

Vallejo Times-Herald

BENICIA >> The Benicia-Tula Sister City Association is seeking hosts to welcome guests from its “sister city” in Mexico this summer. Host families share their way of life with the guests and in return are exposed to people from another part of the world.

Chicago, IL

