Hall of Famers Barrera and Tapia: Opposites in Some Ways, So Alike in Others

Boxers, and their individual life stories, are often as unique as fingerprints. If that wasn't already obvious, the paths taken by Marco Antonio Barrera and the late Johnny Tapia on their way to induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame should serve as conclusive proof that the prevailing stereotypes of championship-level fighters are often as riddled with holes as the car in which Bonnie and Clyde met their grisly fate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.