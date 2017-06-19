Governor Ducey's roundtable discussio...

Governor Ducey's roundtable discussion on Arizona and Mexicoa s

Governor Doug Ducey participated in a discussion in Washington, D.C., about how strengthening the economic relationship between the United States and Mexico will bring more jobs, more manufacturing, and greater exporting power to Arizona.

Chicago, IL

