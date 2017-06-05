Germany's Merkel lends support to Mexico over NAFTA
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at the National Palace in Mexico City, in this undated handout photo released to Reuters by the Mexican Presidency on June 9, 2017. Mexico Presidency/Handout via Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she makes a toast with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto before dinner at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC