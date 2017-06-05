Gang member accused in Coachella depu...

Gang member accused in Coachella deputy shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A documented gang member apprehended in Mexico a week after he allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in Coachella pleaded not guilty Monday, June 5, to numerous felony charges, including attempted murder, and had his bail set at $5 million. Gildardo Davila Jr., 27, was taken into custody Thursday in Mexicali on suspicion of shooting Deputy David Solis, who was hospitalized for several days and is now recovering at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Tue American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Mon Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC