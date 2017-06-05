Gang member accused in Coachella deputy shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder
A documented gang member apprehended in Mexico a week after he allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in Coachella pleaded not guilty Monday, June 5, to numerous felony charges, including attempted murder, and had his bail set at $5 million. Gildardo Davila Jr., 27, was taken into custody Thursday in Mexicali on suspicion of shooting Deputy David Solis, who was hospitalized for several days and is now recovering at home.
