Front-end supplier HBPO adding two plants in Mexico

HBPO, which specializes in front-end modular systems and services 19 automotive brands, said in a news release it plans to add just-in-sequence facilities in 2018 in Mexico to support two major automakers that have assembly plants in Aguascalientes and Saltillo, Mexico. Due to supply agreements with manufacturers, HBPO could not confirm which automakers the new plants would be supplying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.