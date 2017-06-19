Front-end supplier HBPO adding two plants in Mexico
HBPO, which specializes in front-end modular systems and services 19 automotive brands, said in a news release it plans to add just-in-sequence facilities in 2018 in Mexico to support two major automakers that have assembly plants in Aguascalientes and Saltillo, Mexico. Due to supply agreements with manufacturers, HBPO could not confirm which automakers the new plants would be supplying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Jun 20
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC