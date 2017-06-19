Four Mexican federal police killed in...

Four Mexican federal police killed in ambush in Guerrero

12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

MEXICO CITY: Gunmen ambushed Mexican federal police agents on Monday killing four and wounding seven in Guerrero, one of the country's states that is most plagued by drug-violence, the government said. The agents were attacked during an operation in the municipality of San Miguel Totolapan, the federal attorney general's office said in a statement.

