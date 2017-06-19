Ford Scrapped Mexico Plant, But Focus Production Moving to China
Before Donald Trump jumped into politics, Ford planned to shift production of one or more of its smaller cars from Michigan to a new San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. At the time, Donald Trump wasn't president, but he promised to stop such investments that didn't favor job creation in the US.
