Ford Scrapped Mexico Plant, But Focus...

Ford Scrapped Mexico Plant, But Focus Production Moving to China

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: PC Magazine

Before Donald Trump jumped into politics, Ford planned to shift production of one or more of its smaller cars from Michigan to a new San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. At the time, Donald Trump wasn't president, but he promised to stop such investments that didn't favor job creation in the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PC Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017 Jun 20 I love the southwest 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC