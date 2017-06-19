Ford Cancels Mexico Small Car Plans

Ford Cancels Mexico Small Car Plans

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment

Ford has announced it is abandoning previous plans to relocate its small car assembly production to Mexico as announced last year. Instead, Ford will start making the next generation of its compact Focus models in China beginning in the second half of 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017 7 hr I love the southwest 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,248 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC