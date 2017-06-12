Fire breaks out at Mexico's top refinery, 9 people hurt

A general view shows Mexico's state-owned oil firm Pemex Salina Cruz refinery in Salina Cruz, in Oaxaca state, Mexico, June 13, 2017. Reuters/Jose de Jesus Cortes/File Photo A general view shows Mexico's state-owned oil firm Pemex Salina Cruz refinery in Salina Cruz, in Oaxaca state, Mexico, June 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.