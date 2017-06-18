Fear TWD Recap: 'Dead' Man Walking

If last week's Fear the Walking Dead left you with questions about Daniel's resurrection, fear, er not: Sunday's installment went out of its way to address everything from how he managed to survive the fire he started at Thomas' estate to why he wound up working for water monger Dante and what he intended to do with old frenemy Strand. What was that, exactly? Read on Early on in "100," Daniel - hobbling on an injured leg and so fresh from that Season 2 blaze that he had to smell like barbecue to walkers - was saved by a kindly stranger named Efrain who had for him good news and bad news.

