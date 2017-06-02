Ex-priest alleges Mexican cardinal didn't report abuse
A former Roman Catholic priest alleges that Mexico City's archbishop violated the law by not informing authorities outside the church about at least 15 cases of abusive priests. Alberto Athie says that Cardinal Norberto Rivera first mentioned the cases publicly in December.
