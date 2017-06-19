Ex-Mexican lawmaker arrested at US bo...

Ex-Mexican lawmaker arrested at US border on drug charges

14 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A former Mexican lawmaker arrested at the California border was charged Thursday with working for the Sinaloa drug cartel, whose once-powerful kingpin, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was extradited to the United States in January. Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez, a former representative in the Sinaloa state legislature, was charged Thursday in federal court in San Diego with conspiracy to distribute 11 pounds of cocaine in the United States between January 2013 and January 2017.

