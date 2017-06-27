Ex-Mexican Governor Accepts Extraditi...

Ex-Mexican Governor Accepts Extradition from Guatemala

A fugitive former governor of Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz accepted on Tuesday extradition from Guatemala to face some corruption charges at home. He faces embezzlement and organized crime charges in Mexico.

