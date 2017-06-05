Emerging Markets-Mexican peso hits 10-month high as Trump fears ease
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, June 9 Mexico's peso currency touched a near 10-month high on Friday and data on derivatives market bets showed investors have taken the most optimistic view on the currency in four years. The Mexican currency clawed its way back to levels last seen before Donald Trump was elected U.S. president as higher oil prices helped lift emerging market currencies.
