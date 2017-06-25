Eight people abducted from restaurant...

Eight people abducted from restaurant in N. Mexico

3 hrs ago

Armed assailants rounded up at least eight people at a restaurant in Mexico's northwest state of Sinaloa in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, state authorities said. The brazen mass kidnapping took place between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. local time at Mar & Sea, a restaurant in the state capital Culiacan, according to the state Secretariat of Public Security.

Chicago, IL

