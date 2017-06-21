Dispatch, Mexico: Hokol Vuh, a gastro...

Dispatch, Mexico: Hokol Vuh, a gastronomical experience

3 hrs ago

It is an unprecedented assemblage of 18 of the best chefs in the world, gathering initially In Merida, Mexico, to begin learning about Mayan ingredients, cuisine and culture. For five days, they will tour the state of Yucatan, see historical sights, meet artisans and local chefs, eat unfamiliar produce.

Chicago, IL

