Deutsche Erdoel and Pemex win 2nd block in Mexico shallow water auction

Read more: Reuters

A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said. Block 2 is off the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 681 million barrels of oil covering an area of 212 square miles .

