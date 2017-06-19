Deutsche Erdoel and Pemex win 2nd block in Mexico shallow water auction
A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said. Block 2 is off the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 681 million barrels of oil covering an area of 212 square miles .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC