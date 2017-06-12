Deported veterans optimistic after Te...

Deported veterans optimistic after Texas lawmaker's dinner with Trump ...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,926 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC