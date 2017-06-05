Deadly gunbattle inside Mexican prison leaves seven dead and 13 wounded
An hours-long rolling gunbattle at a northern Mexico prison left seven dead and 13 injured before control was re-established Wednesday morning, authorities said. Continuous automatic gunfire was heard late Tuesday at the prison in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of the border state of Tamaulipas.
