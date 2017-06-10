Criminal gangs kill 11 in Mexico's Ve...

Criminal gangs kill 11 in Mexico's Veracruz state

MEXICO CITY: Eleven people were killed in Mexico's Veracruz state by criminal gangs on Saturday, including four children and the head of the state's federal police and two other federal police officers, Governor Miguel Angel Yunes said. Veracruz is home to rival drug cartels including the Zetas and Jalisco New Generation, or CJNG, which are fighting over drug trafficking turf.

