China says it's open to free trade agreement with Mexico

15 hrs ago

China is open to negotiating a free-trade agreement with Mexico, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Chinese ambassador to the country, a fillip for Mexico as it faces uncertainty over its trade deals with the United States. Qiu Xiaoqi, China's ambassador to Mexico, said China was willing to discuss such an agreement, although no discussions had been held so far, Xinhua said.

