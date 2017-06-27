China says it's open to free trade agreement with Mexico
China is open to negotiating a free-trade agreement with Mexico, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Chinese ambassador to the country, a fillip for Mexico as it faces uncertainty over its trade deals with the United States. Qiu Xiaoqi, China's ambassador to Mexico, said China was willing to discuss such an agreement, although no discussions had been held so far, Xinhua said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|4 hr
|your buddy steve
|3
|Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po...
|21 hr
|Roger
|1
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Jun 20
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC