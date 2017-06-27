Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mol...

Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Poblanita Mexican Grill in West Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

The most formidable sandwich I've encountered so far this year is the cemita poblana at La Poblanita Mexican Grill in west Phoenix. It's a gargantuan sandwich, roughly the shape and size of a kid's catcher's mitt, layered with pounded-thin sheets of fried steak, slices of ham, and avocado, and topped with ribbons of Oaxacan cheese.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle... 11 hr Fart wall 2
News Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017 Jun 20 I love the southwest 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,470 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC