Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Poblanita Mexican Grill in West Phoenix
The most formidable sandwich I've encountered so far this year is the cemita poblana at La Poblanita Mexican Grill in west Phoenix. It's a gargantuan sandwich, roughly the shape and size of a kid's catcher's mitt, layered with pounded-thin sheets of fried steak, slices of ham, and avocado, and topped with ribbons of Oaxacan cheese.
Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|11 hr
|Fart wall
|2
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Jun 20
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
