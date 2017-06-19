Boxer Killed By Masked Gunmen After L...

Boxer Killed By Masked Gunmen After Leaving Gym in Mexico City

6 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

According to multiple reports, Mexican fighter Ulises Hueto Elizalde was shot dead by masked gunmen after leaving his gym in Mexico City. The 33-year-old super middleweight boxer, who saw action in March with a decision loss, was shot dead near the Barrera gym .

