Boxer Killed By Masked Gunmen After Leaving Gym in Mexico City
According to multiple reports, Mexican fighter Ulises Hueto Elizalde was shot dead by masked gunmen after leaving his gym in Mexico City. The 33-year-old super middleweight boxer, who saw action in March with a decision loss, was shot dead near the Barrera gym .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Jun 20
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC