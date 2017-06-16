Bluestone Files Final Prospectus

Bluestone Files Final Prospectus

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Bluestone Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form prospectus dated June 15, 2017 with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions and has obtained a Decision Document dated the same date. The Prospectus qualifies the issuance of 53,333,333 common shares upon the exercise of 53,333,333 previously issued subscription receipts and 2,522,716 units upon conversion of previously issued convertible notes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,902 • Total comments across all topics: 281,830,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC