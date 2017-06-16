Bluestone Files Final Prospectus
Bluestone Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form prospectus dated June 15, 2017 with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions and has obtained a Decision Document dated the same date. The Prospectus qualifies the issuance of 53,333,333 common shares upon the exercise of 53,333,333 previously issued subscription receipts and 2,522,716 units upon conversion of previously issued convertible notes.
