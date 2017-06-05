Baby, teen among six killed in Mexico...

Baby, teen among six killed in Mexico attack

A four-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy were among six people shot dead at a house near the Mexican resort of Acapulco, authorities have said. Gunmen burst into the house in the small southern town of San Pedro Cacahuatepec and riddled it with gunfire, according to emergency officials.

Chicago, IL

