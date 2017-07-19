At least 24 killed in two days of gan...

At least 24 killed in two days of gang violence in North Mexico

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least 24 people died and ten were injured in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on the US border over two days of gang violence, Sputnik reported citing local media. This month's death tally from clashes between the Juarez and powerful Sinaloa drug cartels has topped 70, according to the Politico.tv news channel.

