At Home with Yoshua Okon, a Mexico-City Based Artist
The following interview was excerpted from the book Salad for President , a conversation between the author Julia Sherman and the mixed media artist Yoshua Okn. In one of Yoshua's videos, he documents himself breaking car windows and stealing stereos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Tue
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Mon
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC