Arizona joins push for Rocky Point cruise-ship port funding
The Arizona governor and Sonora, Mexico governor are working together to push for funding for a cruise ship point three hours from Phoenix. The Arizona Republic reports Govs. Doug Ducey and Claudia Pavlovich created a memorandum of understanding to ask the Mexican government to contribute the remaining funding for the construction of a port at Rocky Point or Puerto Penasco.
