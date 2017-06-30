Another Dead Racist, Mexican-Style

Another Dead Racist, Mexican-Style

17 hrs ago

A young woman known only as Itzel has been exonerated of possible charges after struggling with a rapist for his knife and killing him. The killing brought an end to a two-hour ordeal in which she was kidnapped and assaulted in public upon leaving her school.

