Angela Merkel Lectures US on Building...

Angela Merkel Lectures US on Building Walls While in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gateway Pundit

Not satisfied with ruining Europe Angela Merkel went to Mexico this week and lectured the United States on building walls. German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit Saturday to Mexico spoke out against building walls, saying the construction of physical borders won't fix problems with immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC