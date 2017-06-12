Ancient otter tooth found in Mexico suggests mammals migrated across America

Late in the afternoon on a hot March day in central Mexico, a paleontologist uncovered a jaw bone and called over to Jack Tseng. Tseng, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Pathology and Anatomical Sciences in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, was on the dig researching intercontinental immigration of fossil mammals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.