Amazing Kindergarten Teacher Keeps Children Calm While Mexican Cartel FIREFIGHT Goes Down! [VIDEO]
A kindergarten teacher was an absolute hero to keep her students composed and calm as cartel gunmen and police officers where in one of many firefights in a series of of them going down in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, a border city. At least six people in the fight were killed on during the violence that had brought with it fear and terror through this city as cartel thugs went about fighting the police for control over the area.
