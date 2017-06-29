Alexa Grasso vs. Randa Markos added t...

Alexa Grasso vs. Randa Markos added to UFC Mexico City

As expected, the UFC's return to Mexico City is taking on a local flavor. The August Fight Night event has placed another Mexican national to the card, with the addition of a women's strawweight bout between Alexa Grasso and Randa Markos .

