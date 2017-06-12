A New Mexican Beer Depicts Trump As a...

A New Mexican Beer Depicts Trump As a Sad Mariachi

Amigous Cerveza is a mango IPA created by Mexico City's Casa Cervecera Cru Cru . That alone sounds potentially great, but the real highlight is the label, which imagines what President Trump would look like if he were a grumpy, gunslinging mariachi.

Chicago, IL

