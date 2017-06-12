500-Year-Old Aztec Temple Discovered ...

500-Year-Old Aztec Temple Discovered in Downtown Mexico City

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

A ritual ball court, a temple to the wind god Ehecatl and human remains were found buried under a 1950s hotel Mexican archaeologist Raul Barerra gives an explanation during a tour by the archaeological site of the ancient Aztec temple of Ehecatl-Quetzalcoatl and ritual Ball Game recently discovered in downtown Mexico City, on June 7, 2017. Beneath a 1950s hotel, and adjacent to colonial-era Catholic cathedral, archaeologists have discovered the long-lost ruins of a once magnificent circular Aztec temple dedicated to the wind god Ehecatl, a ritual ball court and 32 male neck vertebrae, reports Reuters .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... 17 hr pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC