2 bodies found; shootout wounds 2 in Mexico resort of Cancun
Authorities in the Mexican resort city of Cancun found two dismembered bodies stuffed in suitcases today and a gun battle rattled a downtown boulevard, just days ahead of a regional gathering that is to include top Latin American diplomats. The hacked-up bodies of two men were found stuffed into two suitcases left in a marshy area just beyond Cancun's tourist zone, according to the prosecutors' office of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
