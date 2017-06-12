2 bodies found; shootout wounds 2 in ...

2 bodies found; shootout wounds 2 in Mexico resort of Cancun

Authorities in the Mexican resort city of Cancun found two dismembered bodies stuffed in suitcases today and a gun battle rattled a downtown boulevard, just days ahead of a regional gathering that is to include top Latin American diplomats. The hacked-up bodies of two men were found stuffed into two suitcases left in a marshy area just beyond Cancun's tourist zone, according to the prosecutors' office of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo.

Chicago, IL

