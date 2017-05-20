Yucatan News: Dog Fighting Faces Stiff New Penalties
Mexico has made dogfighting a felony with some of the strictest penalties in the world. All dogfighting in Mexico is now illegal and anyone associated with it will face lengthy imprisonment and huge fines.
