Worshipping the patron saint of drug traffickers in Mexico
Jesus Gonzale pours whiskey on a bust of Jesus Malverde as an offering and ritual during the procession at the anniversary celebrations of El Santo de los Narcosa on May 3, 2016, in CuliacA n, Sinaloa, in northwest Mexico. RNS Photo by Jair Cabrera Torres CULIACAN, Mexico Every year, thousands of people in Culiacan, headquarters of the Sinaloan drug cartel, turn out to venerate a legendary figure who is known as the patron saint of traffickers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|Wed
|Zero Tolerance
|1
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|May 1
|Eastside Memo
|21
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|Apr 29
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|DC Dave
|297
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|Apr 14
|New Resident
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC