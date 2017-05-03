Worshipping the patron saint of drug ...

Worshipping the patron saint of drug traffickers in Mexico

Jesus Gonzale pours whiskey on a bust of Jesus Malverde as an offering and ritual during the procession at the anniversary celebrations of El Santo de los Narcosa on May 3, 2016, in CuliacA n, Sinaloa, in northwest Mexico. RNS Photo by Jair Cabrera Torres CULIACAN, Mexico Every year, thousands of people in Culiacan, headquarters of the Sinaloan drug cartel, turn out to venerate a legendary figure who is known as the patron saint of traffickers.

