World's heaviest man goes under knife in Mexico

Jose Antonio Castaneda, the doctor of Juan Pedro Franco, formerly the heaviest man in the world, answers questions during a press conference in Guadalajara, Mexico on May 9, 2017. AFP / Hector Guerrero Guadalajara, Mexico: The world's heaviest man, who at one point weighed almost 600 kilogrammes , has undergone successful gastric bypass surgery, his doctors in Mexico said.

