Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will use the same tactics to enter the U.S.

After gang members kidnapped her younger sister and then murdered her grandparents, Lena AlemA n and her husband Marbyn packed their bags and those of their five children and fled Honduras for the United States. Upon reaching the U.S. border at Mexicali, they waited until midnight for a migrant smuggler who helped them over the boundary wall by propping a ladder on the Mexican side, then climbing to the top, and propping a second ladder down on the American side.

