Wish You Were Here: Peru, Mexico, Egypt and more

17 hrs ago

PERU: San Jose residents Angela and John Green visited Peru last fall on a trip that included sightseeing in Machu Picchu and cooking classes in Lima, pictured. Our globetrotting readers have been traveling around the world, visiting Peru, Egypt, Mexico and more.

Chicago, IL

