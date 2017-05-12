Wish You Were Here: Peru, Mexico, Egypt and more
PERU: San Jose residents Angela and John Green visited Peru last fall on a trip that included sightseeing in Machu Picchu and cooking classes in Lima, pictured. Our globetrotting readers have been traveling around the world, visiting Peru, Egypt, Mexico and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr...
|22 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Interview: Global warming heats up extreme weat...
|May 8
|don t drink the k...
|2
|On border fence, Trump aides tout 40 miles of u...
|May 3
|Zero Tolerance
|1
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|May 1
|Eastside Memo
|21
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|Apr 29
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|DC Dave
|297
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC