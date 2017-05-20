Why Mexican Chefs, Farmers And Activists Are Reviving The Ancient Grain Amaranth

On a sunny Friday morning in San Pablo Huitzo, a town in the Valles Centrales region of Oaxaca, Mexico, a half-dozen women are gathered for a workshop on making alegrA as , a healthy, granola bar-like snack made with popped amaranth seeds. Their ingredient list is short: water, honey, raisins, a form of raw cane sugar known as piloncillo , and lime juice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.