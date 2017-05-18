What the Mexican consul in San Bernar...

What the Mexican consul in San Bernardino accomplished during his first 12 months

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

SAN BERNARDINO >> The Mexican consulate in San Bernardino has worked hard to help Mexican citizens for the past 12 months and will continue accelerating those efforts now, chief consul Enrique Salomon Rosas Ramirez said Wednesday at a briefing marking one year since his appointment . The San Bernardino consulate, one of 51 Mexican consulates in the United States, is responsible for helping Mexican citizens in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... 1 hr Demand farts 2
News Mexican man to be deported for 6th time 20 hr anotherview 1
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 16 tomin cali 10
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) May 15 Grecian Formula d... 8
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... May 14 tomin cali 3
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... May 14 spytheweb 4
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... May 12 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,116,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC